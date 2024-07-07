Defence Secretary directs officials to fast-track military support to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Defence Secretary directs officials to fast-track military support to Ukraine

By Press Association
Defence Secretary John Healey has visited Ukraine (Tejas Sandhu/PA)
Defence Secretary John Healey has visited Ukraine (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Britain will provide extra weapons to Ukraine and fast-track efforts to deliver previously committed military support, according to the Defence Secretary.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said John Healey has directed officials to ensure a package of support pledged in April by the last government should be delivered in full within the next 100 days.

More artillery and 90 Brimstone missiles are included in the new package announced by Mr Healey during a visit to Odesa, a port city in southern Ukraine.

He held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who posted a photo showing Mr Healey taking part in a remembrance service on the country’s annual navy day.

The announcements came after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said UK military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will “remain ironclad” under the Labour Government.

The UK has provided more than £7.6 billion of military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Mr Healey said: “As the new Defence Secretary, I will ensure that we reinvigorate Britain’s support by stepping up supplies of vital military aid.

“Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

“This Government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes.”

The MoD said the new package of support includes ammunition, 90 Brimstone missiles, 50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations, 40 demining vehicles, 10 AS-90 artillery guns and support for previously gifted ones, and 61 bulldozers to help build defensive positions.

The department said the UK’s commitment in April included 400 vehicles, 1,600 strike and air defence missiles, 4 million rounds of ammunition and 60 boats, including offshore raiding craft.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said: “The recent milestone of 500,000 Russians killed or wounded is a reminder of how badly this war has gone for Russia.

“Over the past year, with British help, Ukraine has driven the Russian fleet from Crimea and reopened the Black Sea for exports.

“The battle on land is much tougher but Ukraine’s future as a sovereign nation is not in doubt.”

He added: “By continuing to support Ukraine, and by helping to ensure Russia loses, Britain and Europe will be stronger and safer over the long term.”

Mr Healey’s visit to Ukraine within 48 hours of taking on the role is likely to be viewed as a signal from the Government about its commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Conservative Party leader, had claimed during the General Election campaign that multi-year support to Ukraine would be put at risk under Labour.