Education Secretary begins push to recruit 6,500 new teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Education Secretary begins push to recruit 6,500 new teachers

By Press Association
Bridget Phillipson has pledged to put education ‘at the forefront of national life’ (Lucy North/PA)
Bridget Phillipson has pledged to put education ‘at the forefront of national life’ (Lucy North/PA)

The Education Secretary has begun work to recruit 6,500 new teachers.

Bridget Phillipson will start by “resetting the Government’s relationship with the sector and transforming the image of teaching – seen by the Government as key to both recruiting new teachers and retaining those already in classrooms”, the Department for Education said.

As one of her first steps in post, the Education Secretary will on Monday write to all education workforces to “make clear the valuable role they will play in this Government’s agenda for change”, the department added.

Ms Phillipson will hold a reception with key education stakeholders later this week, as well as meeting with teaching unions in the coming days.

The Department for Education will also resume – and expand – its teacher recruitment campaign, Every Lesson Shapes a Life. It will also restart its further education recruitment campaign, Share Your Skills.

The announcement illustrates the Government’s “intent to re-establish teaching as an attractive, expert profession, where the immeasurable impact which teachers can make on children’s lives is truly valued”, the department said.

Ms Phillipson said: “From day one, we are delivering the change this country demands and putting education back at the forefront of national life.

“We will work urgently to recruit thousands of brilliant new teachers and reset the relationship between Government and the education workforce.

Bridget Phillipson leaves at 10 Downing Street, London, after being appointed Education Secretary, following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party.
Bridget Phillipson leaves at 10 Downing Street, London, after being appointed Education Secretary (Lucy North/PA)

“For too long the teaching profession has been talked down, side-lined and denigrated. I have made it my first priority to write today to the people at the centre of making change happen: our workforces.

“I want all children to have the best life chances which means recruiting and keeping great teachers in our classrooms – today is the first step in that mission.”

Every Lesson Shapes a Life directs potential candidates to the Get into Teaching website, where they can access support and advice from Teacher Training Advisers, a contact centre and a national programme of events.