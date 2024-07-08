We need to unleash ‘enormous untapped potential’ of Wales, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We need to unleash ‘enormous untapped potential’ of Wales, says Starmer

By Press Association
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Wales has ‘enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed’ as he prepares to complete his UK tour with a visit to Cardiff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer insisted Wales has “enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed” as he prepares to complete his UK tour.

The Prime Minister will attend the Senedd in Cardiff and hold talks with First Minister Vaughan Gething on Monday.

His visit to the Welsh Parliament is part of a whistlestop tour also taking in Scotland and Northern Ireland as he pursues an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations.

Mark Drakeford�s replacement
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend the Senedd during his visit to Cardiff (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sir Keir said: “Wales has enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed.

“Working in lockstep with the Welsh Government and Vaughan, my Government will place the people and communities of Wales front and centre as we move towards a decade of national renewal.

“That means turning the page on years of economic hardship, towards genuine shared prosperity for working people, so they see and feel real tangible change in their lives.”

Sir Keir campaigned alongside the embattled First Minister during the General Election.

Mr Gething has faced calls to quit after he lost a no-confidence vote last month.

It came following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving Mr Gething.

General Election campaign 2024
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and his party’s four MPs have requested a meeting with the new Prime Minister (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ahead of Sir Keir’s visit to Wales, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and his party’s four MPs requested a meeting with the PM.

Mr ap Iorwerth wrote: “We welcome your statement of intent to reset the relationship between the UK Government and the Welsh Government; however, this cannot be achieved unless the views of elected representatives in Wales are respected.

“Where there is historical discrepancy between members of the Welsh Government and now UK Government on issues such as the devolution of the Crown Estates, the devolution of justice and policing, HS2 consequentials, and a fair funding formula for Wales, we would welcome early clarification on your position going forward.

“Wales’s ability to prosper is reliant on having the necessary funding and powers to create a fairer economy that is able to adequately resource our public services.”