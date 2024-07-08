Treasury minister on Labour’s ‘no money’ note: ‘Tories can’t afford notepaper’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treasury minister on Labour’s ‘no money’ note: ‘Tories can’t afford notepaper’

By Press Association
New Chief Secretary to the Treasury Minister Darren Jones has referred to the infamous ‘no money’ note left by the last Labour Government, joking that the Tories ‘can’t afford the notepaper’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Treasury minister Darren Jones has referred to the infamous “no money” note left by the last Labour government, joking that the Conservatives “can’t afford the notepaper”.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands, who lost his Chelsea and Fulham seat to Labour last week, built a reputation for sharing pictures of the note left by Labour minister Liam Byrne to his incoming Tory counterpart in 2010.

In the note left on his desk, Mr Byrne wrote: “Dear Chief Secretary, I’m afraid there is no money. Kind regards – and good luck! Liam”, which was used by subsequent Conservative administrations to suggest Labour could not be trusted with public finances.

Ahead of a speech by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury Mr Jones referred to the note, saying: “Well, there was no note in my drawer at all, so maybe they can’t afford the notepaper to write a note on… who knows?”

General Election 2015 campaign – May 3rd
Then-PM David Cameron holds up the note Liam Byrne left on his Treasury desk after Labour’s 2010 election defeat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Jones went on to say that stimulating “strength and growth” in the economy is Labour’s “first and most important mission”.

He told Sky News: “This isn’t just one speech on day one of the Labour Government, this is our first and most important mission, it underpins all of our delivery priorities.

“And there’s going to be a consistent drive right from those of us in the centre of Government all the way through the country, in what we hope is now a national mission, to be able to find great jobs, get to work, improve pay, make profits, invest and build across the country, and get the UK back to where it needs to be.”

When pressed about raising taxes not specifically mentioned in the party’s manifesto, Mr Jones said: “We were very clear that the burden of tax on the British people is too high and we want that to come down.

“But of course the route to sustainable public finances is to get growth back into the economy, which is why the Chancellor’s first intervention today isn’t to say ‘Look, how awful is everything and what a mess the Conservatives left’, even though they did leave a historic mess.”

Mr Jones also denied that Labour has a “secret tax plan”, and said Ms Reeves’ economic interventions will be “radical” and “immediate”.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We can’t keep dipping into recession and bumping along the bottom, which is what you’re going to hear from the Chancellor today. It’s a pretty radical, strong, immediate intervention to kick-start growth in the economy, as well as recognising that it will take some time for that to come through the system.”

On Labour not ruling out raising tax beyond VAT, national insurance and income tax, Mr Jones said: “There is not a secret tax plan. This was an attack from the Conservatives. It is not a reflection of reality.

“Our manifesto commitments, our priorities that we’re now implementing, our first six steps and our missions are funded with the loophole changes that were in the back of the manifesto that people voted for last Thursday.”