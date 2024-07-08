Watchdog investigates emergency authorisation for banned bee-killing pesticide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog investigates emergency authorisation for banned bee-killing pesticide

By Press Association
The Office for Environmental Protection is investigating emergency authorisation of a bee-harming pesticide (Ben Birchall/PA)
The environmental watchdog has launched an investigation into the Government’s emergency authorisation of a banned pesticide toxic to bees.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said it was seeking to determine if there were “serious failures” to comply with environmental laws when the Environment Department (Defra) granted the use of neonicotinoid Thiamethoxam on sugar beet seeds in 2023 and 2024.

The pesticide, which is lethally toxic to bees, was banned in the UK and EU in 2018.

It was approved for emergency use in the UK for a fourth year in a row in January, sparking anger from environmental groups who described it as a “death blow” to the pollinating insects.

The Government said the neonicotinoid could be used on sugar beet “because of a danger that cannot be contained by any other reasonable means”.

Farmers use the pesticide to kill aphids that can spread the beet yellows virus and the Government said it wanted to protect their livelihoods.

The OEP said it was looking into failures in relation to applying the “precautionary principle”, which helps decision-makers manage the risk of serious harm to the environment, when there is a lack of scientific certainty about the damage it could cause.

It is also looking at failures to meet nature conservation obligations.

The investigation is responding to a complaint by ClientEarth, an environmental legal charity, and a formal letter was sent to Defra on June 14, but could not be made public in the pre-election period.

Labour has said it will end the temporary exemptions on the ban of “bee-killing” neonicotinoid pesticides.