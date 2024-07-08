New MPs slam ‘shambles’ train services as their journeys to London are disrupted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New MPs slam ‘shambles’ train services as their journeys to London are disrupted

By Press Association
Several newly-elected Labour MPs have suffered disruption on their rail journeys to London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Several newly-elected Labour MPs have suffered disruption on their rail journeys to London (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Several newly-elected Labour MPs have criticised the reliability of train services after suffering disruption during journeys to take their seats in the House of Commons.

The politicians took to social media platform X – formerly Twitter – to complain as they travel to London ahead of the Parliament sitting on Tuesday for the first time since the General Election.

Paul Foster, MP for South Ribble, wrote on Monday: “Day One on my way to Parliament and guess what… @AvantiWestCoast go and cancel my train just as I get to Preston station.

“To make matters worse, the train actually pulls into the station! Utter shambles.”

He posted an image of a departures board showing the cancellation of a 6am train to London Euston.

Another disgruntled Avanti West Coast passenger was Claire Hughes, MP for Bangor Aberconwy, who wrote: “In news that will shock absolutely no-one, my @AvantiWestCoast train down to London for my first day in Westminster has been cancelled.”

Andrew Ranger, who was elected to represent Wrexham, replied: “That’ll be my train too!! Well we have another thing to add to the list of things to tackle. #avantifail.”

During the election campaign, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said that, if Labour won, the party would urgently consider stripping Avanti West Coast of its contract due to its “woeful service” on the West Coast Main Line.

She has pledged to bring all train services on Britain’s railways into public ownership.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, MP for Calder Valley, suffered disruption while travelling with Northern, which is already controlled by the Department for Transport.

He posted an image at 9.24am on Monday of himself at Hebden Bridge station with the caption: “On my way to London! I’m so excited to be starting a journey to be the voice in Westminster for the Calder Valley communities I love.”

In a subsequent post eight minutes later, he added: “In news that will shock absolutely no one, my @northernassist train is delayed.”

Kirith Entwistle, who represents Bolton North East, posted an image of the town’s railway station with the caption: “Day 1 and my train into Manchester to get to London is cancelled. Off to a great start!”

Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, who travelled to the capital on Sunday, posted: “Heading to London and excited to begin work as the MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire.

“Unfortunately the journey involves no direct trains from #Pembrokeshire and a delayed @GWRHelp train via Gloucester. Lots of work to be done…”