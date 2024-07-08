Reeves warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on public sector pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on public sector pay

By Press Association
Chancellor Rachel Reeves giving a speech at the Treasury in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rachel Reeves has warned public sector workers she will have to make “difficult choices” on pay because of the state of the nation’s finances.

The Chancellor said Labour would have to deal with the “mess” left by the Conservative administrations over the last 14 years.

A series of public sector pay review bodies are expected to report to the new Cabinet ministers within weeks.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves stands at a lectern in front of a red backdrop featuring the HM Treasury logo for a speech to ministers, business chiefs and reporters at the Treasury
Chancellor Rachel Reeves addressed ministers, business chiefs and reporters at the Treasury (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Granting inflation-busting rises would put pressure on the public finances, but unions may revolt over increases which fail to recognise the cost-of-living pressures in recent years.

Pay awards were an average of 5% in 2022 and between 5% and 7% in 2023.

Ms Reeves told a press conference at the Treasury she had asked officials to provide an update on the state of the nation’s finances she has inherited.

“I’m under no illusions about the scale of the inheritance. I’ve been clear about that in my speech today. I’ve been clear about that these last few weeks,” she said.

It would mean “difficult decisions for this incoming Labour Government because of the mess left by our predecessors”.

The Chancellor presented an assessment which showed that if the economy had grown at the same rate as the average among the OECD group of developed nations it would be £140 billion bigger, with £58 billion more in tax revenue for public services.