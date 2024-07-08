PM pledges to work ‘constructively’ to resolve NI public sector finance concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM pledges to work ‘constructively’ to resolve NI public sector finance concerns

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said he understood the issues that had been raised with him (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Prime Minister has said he wants to work constructively to resolve concerns over funding of public services in Northern Ireland.

All of the political parties that met with Sir Keir Starmer at Stormont on Monday said they had raised issues around budget pressures.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she believed there was a willingness from the new government to address their concerns.

Public finances in Northern Ireland have been under strain for several years, with particular concern about the health service and hospital waiting lists which are the longest in the UK.

All of the main Stormont parties have appealed for more funding for the region.

Sir Keir said he understood the concerns that had been raised with him.

He said: “A number of issues were discussed this morning and as you would expect, finance came up, the health service came up, Casement Park came up.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, left to right, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, left to right, First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Niall Carson/PA)

“We addressed those constructively.

“I understand the case in relation to investment and financing in particular.

“We will work to resolve those issues constructively.”

He added: “Today was very much about the way in which we will address those issues, those challenges and to be very clear about the importance of it to me and the collaborative way in which we will take this forward.”

Ms O’Neill, centre, and Sinn Fein’s President Mary Lou McDonald, right
Ms O’Neill, centre, and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, right, after their meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill said in the days since the election result, the issue of funding of public finances had already been raised with the new government several times.

She added: “I do believe there is a willingness there in which they want to work constructively with us.

“That will be tested over time.

“We have taken every opportunity to press home the need for a proper funding model for here for us to be able to reverse the damage the Tories have inflicted on us for 14 years.”

Ms Little-Pengelly, left to right, DUP party leader Gavin Robinson MP, Sammy Wilson MP, and Paul Girvan
Ms Little-Pengelly, left to right, DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP, Sammy Wilson MP, and Paul Girvan met the Prime Minister (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “We talked to him about the ongoing challenges to deliver for people in Northern Ireland, public finances and ensuring that political stability will come when people see the benefit of the political process here.

“That involves a request for investment in health, stabilising public services more generally.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he raised concerns over health funding. His party holds the health ministry in the Stormont powersharing Executive.

He said: “We absolutely ensured that he knew that we see a fundamental problem in the funding model for our public services, in particular health.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, left, and party member Robin Swann MP
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie, left, and member Robin Swann MP addressed the media after their meeting with Sir Keir (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We have already reached out to Labour representatives with regards to how do we improve the outcomes in health.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he hoped it would be a “new dawn” after 14 years of Conservative rule.

He said: “Keir Starmer is somebody who gets it, he understands this place, he has been here many times, he worked here and he knew the issues before we even raised them.

“Even saying that, we still raised them.

SDLP members Claire Hanna, left to right, party leader Colum Eastwood and Matthew O’Toole
SDLP members Claire Hanna, left to right, party leader Colum Eastwood and Matthew O’Toole spoke with the Prime Minister (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This place needs more money to function, our health service is at the point of collapse and can’t survive much longer without a proper injection of funding.”

New Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said on Sunday that he wanted the Stormont Executive to look at ways it could generate its own income to help deal with public sector budget pressures.

He also pointed out that public spending in Northern Ireland was higher than in England. The region received about £124 per head for every £100 per head spent in England.