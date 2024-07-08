Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?

Here are the ministers who have been confirmed in office by Downing Street:
– The Cabinet
Prime Minister – Sir Keir Starmer
Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary – Angela Rayner
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves
Home Secretary – Yvette Cooper
Foreign Secretary – David Lammy
Defence Secretary – John Healey
Justice Secretary – Shabana Mahmood
Science Secretary – Peter Kyle
Health Secretary – Wes Streeting
Environment Secretary – Steve Reed
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Pat McFadden
Commons Leader – Lucy Powell
Lords Leader – Baroness Smith of Basildon
Business Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds
Energy Secretary – Ed Miliband
Work and Pensions Secretary – Liz Kendall
Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Bridget Phillipson
Transport Secretary – Louise Haigh
Culture Secretary – Lisa Nandy
Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn
Scottish Secretary – Ian Murray
Welsh Secretary – Jo Stevens
Chief Whip – Sir Alan Campbell
Treasury Chief Secretary – Darren Jones
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Nick Thomas-Symonds
Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer
– Departmental ministers (with portfolios where confirmed)
– Cabinet Office
Ellie Reeves
– Treasury
Lord Livermore – financial secretary
– Home Office
Dan Jarvis
Dame Angela Eagle
Dame Diana Johnson
– Foreign Office
Anneliese Dodds – attends Cabinet as development minister
Stephen Doughty
-Defence
Lord Coaker
Maria Eagle
– Justice
Lord James Timpson – minister for prisons, parole and probation
Heidi Alexander
– Science, Innovation and Technology
Lord Patrick Vallance – minister for science
Sir Chris Bryant (jointly with Department for Culture, Media and Sport)
– Health
Karin Smyth
Stephen Kinnock
– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Daniel Zeichner
– Business and Trade
Douglas Alexander
– Energy Security and Net Zero
Sarah Jones (jointly with Department for Business and Trade)
– Work and Pensions
Alison McGovern
Sir Stephen Timms
– Education
Anneliese Dodds – minister for women and equalities
Baroness Jacqui Smith
Catherine McKinnell
– Transport
Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill
– Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Jim McMahon
Matthew Pennycook