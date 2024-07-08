Children’s Commissioner to visit migrant centre over safeguarding concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s Commissioner to visit migrant centre over safeguarding concerns

By Press Association
A view of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A migrant processing centre in Kent will be visited by the Children’s Commissioner over concerns raised about safeguarding children at the site.

Dame Rachel de Souza is expected to visit the former military base in Manston this week, according to her office.

The facility is used to process new arrivals of people who have entered the UK by boat crossing the English Channel.

Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza talks to children at Harris Westminster Sixth Form
Dame Rachel de Souza is expected to visit the centre this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

Overcrowding with “unacceptable conditions” had previously been flagged by inspectors in October 2022, while the Home Office has said significant improvements have been made since that period.

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner is a national public body tasked with promoting and protecting the rights of children in the UK, including unaccompanied asylum seeking children.

The visit to Manston comes as migrants who crossed the English Channel arrived in the UK on Monday, the first since the Labour Government was elected, with children among those being seen carried ashore in Dover, Kent.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The treatment of unaccompanied children is taken very seriously by the Home Office and they are not routinely taken to Manston.

“Those who arrive with their families are accommodated separately from single adult males, and the health and well-being of all arrivals is taken seriously at every stage of the process.”