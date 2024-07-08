Who is in Rishi Sunak’s ‘interim’ top team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Who is in Rishi Sunak’s ‘interim’ top team?

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Here are the shadow ministers who Rishi Sunak has appointed to the interim opposition frontbench:

Leader of the opposition – Rishi Sunak

Deputy leader of the opposition and shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Oliver Dowden

Shadow chancellor of the exchequer – Jeremy Hunt

Shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs – Andrew Mitchell

Lord Cameron and Andrew Mitchell in Downing Street
Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell (right) takes on Lord Cameron’s former Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office brief in opposition (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shadow home secretary – James Cleverly

Shadow secretary of state for defence – James Cartlidge

Shadow secretary of state for justice – Ed Argar

Shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology – Andrew Griffith

Shadow health and social care secretary – Victoria Atkins

Shadow secretary of state for Levelling Up, housing and communities – Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch speaks at a conference
Kemi Badenoch becomes shadow Levelling Up secretary (Lucy North/PA)

Shadow secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs – Steve Barclay

Shadow leader of the House of Commons – Chris Philp

Shadow leader of the House of Lords – Lord True

Shadow secretary of state for business and trade – Kevin Hollinrake

Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero – Claire Coutinho

Shadow secretary of state for work and pensions – Mel Stride

Shadow secretary of state for education – Damian Hinds

Shadow secretary of state for transport – Helen Whately

Shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport – Julia Lopez

Shadow attorney general – Jeremy Wright

Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland – Alex Burghart

Shadow secretary of state for Scotland – John Lamont

Shadow secretary of state for Wales – Lord Davies of Gower

Opposition chief whip – Stuart Andrew

Shadow chief secretary to the treasury – Laura Trott

Shadow paymaster general – John Glen

Shadow security minister – Tom Tugendhat

Shadow veterans minister – Andrew Bowie

Shadow women and equalities minister – Mims Davies

