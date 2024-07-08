Who is in Rishi Sunak’s ‘interim’ top team?

Here are the shadow ministers who Rishi Sunak has appointed to the interim opposition frontbench:
Leader of the opposition – Rishi Sunak
Deputy leader of the opposition and shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Oliver Dowden
Shadow chancellor of the exchequer – Jeremy Hunt
Shadow secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs – Andrew Mitchell
Shadow home secretary – James Cleverly
Shadow secretary of state for defence – James Cartlidge
Shadow secretary of state for justice – Ed Argar
Shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology – Andrew Griffith
Shadow health and social care secretary – Victoria Atkins
Shadow secretary of state for Levelling Up, housing and communities – Kemi Badenoch
Shadow secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs – Steve Barclay
Shadow leader of the House of Commons – Chris Philp
Shadow leader of the House of Lords – Lord True
Shadow secretary of state for business and trade – Kevin Hollinrake
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero – Claire Coutinho
Shadow secretary of state for work and pensions – Mel Stride
Shadow secretary of state for education – Damian Hinds
Shadow secretary of state for transport – Helen Whately
Shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport – Julia Lopez
Shadow attorney general – Jeremy Wright
Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland – Alex Burghart
Shadow secretary of state for Scotland – John Lamont
Shadow secretary of state for Wales – Lord Davies of Gower
Opposition chief whip – Stuart Andrew
Shadow chief secretary to the treasury – Laura Trott
Shadow paymaster general – John Glen
Shadow security minister – Tom Tugendhat
Shadow veterans minister – Andrew Bowie
Shadow women and equalities minister – Mims Davies
