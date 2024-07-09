Justice system ‘journey times’ improve across most cases

The time for accused people’s cases to get to a verdict in the justice system has fallen for most types of crimes in the last year, new data shows.

Scottish Government analysis looked at the journey time for criminal cases – the period between an offence being committed and a verdict being reached in court.

During 2023/24, journey times for High Court cases fell by 4% to 1,032 days and journey times in sheriff summary cases fell by 18% to 252 days.

Justice of the Peace court cases fell by 6% to 286 days.

However journey times in sheriff solemn cases, which include a jury, increased by 7% to 564 days.

Sexual offences had the longest journey times in the different categories of crime.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is encouraged by the figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Government’s analysis noted that the prevalence of historic offences among sexual crimes contributed to the longer journey times.

In 2023/24, 19% of all sexual offences which went through the justice system were historic in nature.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “It is encouraging to see that work to address court backlogs is having an impact, helping to reduce the time taken for cases to reach conclusion.

“In the majority of cases journey times have improved, compared to last year. We will continue to focus on reducing times for more serious cases of which, by their very nature, are more complex and take time to process and conclude.

“The Scottish Government has a strong track record on court investment – during the last two years we have invested over £103 million for recovery, renewal and transformation activity.

“The budget for this year protects justice recovery funding, with £42.2 million allocated.”