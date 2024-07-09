AI ‘has potential to be one of biggest inventions humanity will ever make’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI ‘has potential to be one of biggest inventions humanity will ever make’

By Press Association
Sir Demis Hassabis was speaking at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference in London (Toby Melville/PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be “one of the biggest inventions humanity will ever make”, the British founder of Google DeepMind has said.

Sir Demis Hassabis said the creation of an artificial general intelligence – AI with a general human-level intelligence – would be “unbelievably transformative” as it could make intelligence itself an “abundant tool”.

Speaking to Sir Tony Blair at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference in London, the Google DeepMind chief executive said that over the next decade AI would transform work and productivity through digital assistants, but the technology will also help “accelerate scientific discovery” with “huge implications in drug discovery and disease understanding”.

On AI reaching human levels, Sir Demis said: “If we could replicate that and make intelligence an abundant tool, it would be unbelievably transformative – there’d be almost nothing that you couldn’t use that for if you built that in a general way.

“So to me, it’s been obvious for many, many years that if AI could – if it was possible and it seems that it is – (reach) this general kind of human-level AI we sometimes call artificial general intelligence, it would transform everything.

“So it will be at least as big as the Industrial Revolution, possibly bigger, more like the advent of electricity or even fire.

“I think it has the potential to be one of the biggest inventions humanity will ever make.”

The DeepMind founder and former prime minister Sir Tony also discussed how AI could be used to improve public services and their harnessing of huge amounts of data, specifically the NHS.

Sir Demis said AI systems in the NHS could help clinical staff take better advantage of the vast amounts of data they have access to.

He said AI could “triage” data consumption and allow “the experts, whether they’re doctors or nurses, to focus on what they do best”.

Sir Tony said: “When you look at something like the National Health Service, we should be able to take all the data that there is within the healthcare system and both use it in order to analyse what’s happening in our healthcare system, so help policy, but secondly, to be able to create digital assistants where a doctor or a nurse is able to call on all the accumulated knowledge in our country and indeed elsewhere.

Sir Tony Blair speaking at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain conference at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel in central London
Sir Tony Blair speaking at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain conference in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

“Then thirdly, for the patient to have access to information, not just their own health information, but the potential for treatment.”

The former prime minister also urged governments – including the new Labour Government – to “reserve a bit of space for thinking about this (AI) because it is a revolution and it will change everything”.

Earlier at the conference, Sir Tony said despite the issues facing the country, he did not think there had “ever been a better time to govern” if the Government could harness effectively “the 21st century technological revolution”.