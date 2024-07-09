Children among migrants brought ashore in Dover as Channel crossings continue

A number of children have been brought ashore in Dover as migrants continued to cross the English Channel on Tuesday.

People arrived on Border Force and RNLI lifeboats after making the journey amid calm sea conditions despite the overcast and rainy weather.

Pictures showed youngsters among the group of people wearing life jackets, and some wrapped in blankets, as they came into the Kent port.

People thought to be migrants are brought into Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The arrivals came as three asylum seekers who brought legal action over their potential removals to Rwanda had their cases resolved at the High Court on Tuesday after the new Labour Government decided to scrap the deportation policy.

More than 13,600 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Monday saw 65 people make the journey in one boat after a six-day pause in activity – the first crossings since Labour’s election victory.

This took the total to 13,639 for 2024 so far, which has already seen a record number for the first six months of a calendar year.

It is also 9% higher than the number recorded by the same time last year (12,503) and up 4% on the same period in 2022 (13,172), according to PA news agency analysis of government data.

Tuesday’s figures will be confirmed when the Home Office publishes the next set of data on Wednesday.