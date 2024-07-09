Ferry operator extends ‘invaluable’ vessel’s charter for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ferry operator extends ‘invaluable’ vessel’s charter for six months

By Press Association
CalMac confirmed the MV Caledonian Isles remains on schedule to return to service by the end of August this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
CalMac confirmed the MV Caledonian Isles remains on schedule to return to service by the end of August this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A ferry that operates on a busy Scottish route has had its charter extended by six months after proving to be “an invaluable addition” to the fleet.

Transport Scotland and ferry operator CalMac announced the MV Alfred, which serves on the Ardrossan/Troon – Brockick, Arran route, will remain with the operator until March 2025.

The vessel, which was first chartered by CalMac from Pentland Ferries in April 2023, will see its current charter end on 21 August.

It is timetabled to operate its usual Ayrshire route until then.

CalMac’s interim chief executive, Duncan Mackison, said: “MV Alfred has proven to be an invaluable addition to our fleet during a particularly challenging period, and we are pleased this extension will see her remain in service until next year.

“The extension of her charter will add resilience to our service for the remainder of the summer period, and over the winter months when vessels enter overhaul for annual maintenance.

“During this extension period, we expect two new major vessels in MV Glen Sannox and MV Isle of Islay to enter service, putting us in a strong position to improve the lifeline services we provide to islands across our network.”

CalMac also confirmed the MV Caledonian Isles, one of its largest vessels, remains on schedule to return to service by the end of August this year.

The vessel, which also serves Arran, has been in dry dock for repairs since January.

Mr Mackison said: “The loss of MV Caledonian Isles for a significant chunk of our summer timetable has had a detrimental impact on Arran and the wider network, but we are confident that she will be in service by the end of August.”

​Cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I’m pleased CalMac have reached an agreement with Pentland Ferries on a further six-month extension of the charter for MV Alfred, helping to maintain resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network for the rest of the summer and into the winter months.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving our lifeline ferry services and better meeting the needs of island communities, with six new vessels currently under construction set to join the fleet by 2026.”