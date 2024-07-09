Ferry operator extends ‘invaluable’ vessel’s charter for six months

A ferry that operates on a busy Scottish route has had its charter extended by six months after proving to be “an invaluable addition” to the fleet.

Transport Scotland and ferry operator CalMac announced the MV Alfred, which serves on the Ardrossan/Troon – Brockick, Arran route, will remain with the operator until March 2025.

The vessel, which was first chartered by CalMac from Pentland Ferries in April 2023, will see its current charter end on 21 August.

It is timetabled to operate its usual Ayrshire route until then.

CalMac’s interim chief executive, Duncan Mackison, said: “MV Alfred has proven to be an invaluable addition to our fleet during a particularly challenging period, and we are pleased this extension will see her remain in service until next year.

“The extension of her charter will add resilience to our service for the remainder of the summer period, and over the winter months when vessels enter overhaul for annual maintenance.

“During this extension period, we expect two new major vessels in MV Glen Sannox and MV Isle of Islay to enter service, putting us in a strong position to improve the lifeline services we provide to islands across our network.”

CalMac also confirmed the MV Caledonian Isles, one of its largest vessels, remains on schedule to return to service by the end of August this year.

The vessel, which also serves Arran, has been in dry dock for repairs since January.

Mr Mackison said: “The loss of MV Caledonian Isles for a significant chunk of our summer timetable has had a detrimental impact on Arran and the wider network, but we are confident that she will be in service by the end of August.”

​Cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “I’m pleased CalMac have reached an agreement with Pentland Ferries on a further six-month extension of the charter for MV Alfred, helping to maintain resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network for the rest of the summer and into the winter months.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving our lifeline ferry services and better meeting the needs of island communities, with six new vessels currently under construction set to join the fleet by 2026.”