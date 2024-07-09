MPs re-elect Sir Lindsay Hoyle as Commons Speaker

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been re-elected as Commons Speaker, telling MPs he would continue to be “fair, impartial and independent”.

The Chorley MP was returned to the post unopposed at the start of the new Parliament.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

He has served as Speaker since November 2019 when he replaced John Bercow shortly before the 2019 general election.

The Speaker election marks the first day of the new Parliament, which welcomes 335 new MPs to the chamber.