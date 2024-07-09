Cardiac arrest survival rates for most deprived communities ‘shocking’ – Labour

Cardiac arrest survival rates for those in the most deprived communities have been described as “shameful” by Scottish Labour after figures showed just 7.8% were still alive after 30 days.

Paramedics attempted 3,161 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) resuscitations between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023, statistics from the Scottish Ambulance Service showed.

The overall 30-day survival rate following the attempt was 9.1%. However for those in the most deprived group – SIMD 1 – it was just 7.8% compared to 13.5% for their most affluent counterparts.

However, the poorest groups were almost twice as likely to have an OCHA, according to the data, with 26.2% compared to 13.8% in the least deprived.

Figures remain relatively unchanged from 2011-12, where survival in the most deprived areas was 7.8% but the OCHA rate was 26.3%.

The data also showed those in the most deprived communities have the lowest defibrillator deployment rate – despite the higher cardiac arrest rate.

In 2022-23, the deployment of defibrillators was just 6.2% for the most deprived, compared to 10.3% in the least deprived.

But since 2011-12, the deployment rate for the poorest areas has almost doubled from 3.2% and was also just 2.7% in the most affluent group.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This is a heartbreaking reminder of the shameful health inequalities that continue to plague Scotland.

“It is a scandal that those in the poorest communities are so much more likely to have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and so much less likely to survive.

“Scotland’s health inequalities are costing lives – but the SNP Government has failed to make sufficient progress tackling this problem.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, called the figures ‘heartbreaking’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With our NHS stretched to breaking point, the most vulnerable will pay the harshest price for the current crisis.

“Labour will deliver a boost to health funding across the UK and the SNP must pledge to spend every penny of it on our NHS.

“The SNP must set out a real plan to close Scotland’s health inequalities and end the crisis engulfing our NHS.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.