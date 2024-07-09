Davey ‘happy for Lib Dem ideas to be stolen’ as he welcomes new MPs to Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Davey ‘happy for Lib Dem ideas to be stolen’ as he welcomes new MPs to Parliament

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey welcomed a record number of Liberal Democrat MPs to Parliament on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)
The Liberal Democrats will continue to argue for the policies in their manifesto, Sir Ed Davey has said as he welcomed his party’s 72 MPs to Parliament on Tuesday.

The tally is the highest number of Liberal or Lib Dem MPs for more than a century, with the party securing victories in former Conservative strongholds in the South West and South East.

Tuesday was the first time all 72 had been in Westminster at the same time, as MPs gathered to re-elect Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and begin swearing the oath of allegiance ahead of next week’s State Opening of Parliament.

Sir Ed said he was happy for great Liberal Democrat ideas to be stolen (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters in Parliament, Sir Ed said he was confident the Liberal Democrats’ weight of numbers would mean “our voice will be heard”.

He said: “We will keep championing Liberal Democrat policies in our manifesto.

“We called it a fair deal for people and we want that fair deal delivered in Parliament.”

Sir Ed added: “I’ve been in Parliament a little while. If you have great arguments, great ideas, it’s great when the Government steals them.

“I’m very happy for great Liberal Democrat ideas to be stolen.”

He also stressed the party would continue to focus on health and social care, a subject of personal importance to Sir Ed who cared for his mother as a teenager and now cares for his disabled son.

The party’s haul of 72 MPs came on the back of 3.5 million votes, around 600,000 fewer than the total that saw Reform UK secure just five seats.

But Sir Ed reiterated his commitment to arguing for a more proportional voting system, saying his party had “argued for fair votes to improve our democracy, to make sure people’s voices are heard wherever they are, for over 100 years”.

He added: “We’ve led that campaign, we will continue to lead that campaign, and if we have converts from other parties that’s always welcome.”