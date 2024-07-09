First newly elected MP officially takes her seat in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

First newly elected MP officially takes her seat in Parliament

By Press Association
Alliance MP Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Alliance MP Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Alliance’s Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood is the first newly elected MP to officially take her seat in Parliament for the first time, after she jumped the queue to swear in.

On Tuesday, MPs started the process of making an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown, which is typically done in order of when they were first elected.

The allegiance is a legal requirement and MPs are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so – the same applies to peers in the House of Lords.

Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood speaking in the Commons
Sorcha-Lucy Eastwood from the Alliance party speaking in the House of Commons for the first time (UK Parliament/PA)

Despite speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle stating that he did not expect to call MPs from the 2024 intake until Wednesday, he waved some newbies through to the chamber to swear in for the first time.

Ms Eastwood chose to take the oath on the Bible and said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

Earlier in the day, after Sir Lindsay had been re-elected as speaker, Ms Eastwood, who represents the Langan Valley, said her presence in the chamber demonstrates a “changing” and “integrating” Northern Ireland.

The new Labour MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Adam Jogee, also managed to jump the queue, choosing to affirm his allegiance to the Crown.

The date and time MPs are sworn in is important when determining their seniority and when assessing who becomes Father of the House and Mother of the House.

Andrew George
Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives Andrew George took the oath in Cornish (Matt Keeble/PA)

Conservative Sir Edward Leigh is the new Father of the House and Labour’s Diane Abbott is Mother of the House, given they have the longest record of continuous service.

Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North) has served for the same length of time as Sir Edward, but he was sworn in moments before Mr Corbyn after the June 1983 election, meaning the Gainsborough MP received the title.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty was the first MP of this Parliament to take his oath in Welsh, and Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives Andrew George was the first to do his in Cornish.

SDLP MPs Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna were among those to make clear they were affirming allegiance to the King in order to do their job as MPs.