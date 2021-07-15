Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Test and Protect still below WHO target, Health Secretary concedes

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.56pm
Coronavirus cases spiked in late June and early July (Liam McBurney/PA)
Coronavirus cases spiked in late June and early July (Liam McBurney/PA)

Test and Protect is still just shy of the international performance standard but is expected to improve further, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said Scotland’s contact tracing system has come under “extreme pressure” due to the recent spike in cases.

He denied claims from opposition parties that the system had “cut corners” in order to improve turnaround times.

As Covid cases surged at the end of June and in early July, Test and Protect fell below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard of having 80% of cases closed within 72 hours of an initial infection being confirmed.

The most recent figures, for the week ending July 11, showed the turnaround times had improved but fewer contacts were being identified per case than earlier in the pandemic.

Coronavirus – Wed May 26, 2021
Humza Yousaf said improvements have been made to the system (Jeff Mitchell/PA)

Speaking as he visited a drop-in vaccination clinic in Arbroath, Angus, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “There’s no doubt there’s been extreme pressure on the Test and Protect system, there’s no getting away from that.

“It hasn’t performed to the standards we would have liked it to perform, completely understandable given the record number of cases.

“The action we’ve taken has seen an improvement now in terms of contact tracing numbers.

“Still shy of the WHO 80% mark, we’re getting very, very close to it.

“I would expect when next week’s figures come out there’s an even better improvement than the week before.”

He said the Government is constantly looking to improve performance in the system and there could be “perfectly understandable” reasons for the lower number of contacts identified per case.

Mr Yousaf continued: “We’ve got a more transmissible variant, and therefore I would expect the performance of Test and Protect hopefully to improve when figures come out next week.”

A year with Covid
Opposition parties have claimed that the Test and Protect system is ‘cutting corners’ to improve turnaround times (Jane Barlow/PA)

On Wednesday, Labour and the Conservatives accused the Government of “cutting corners” in order to meet the WHO target.

Contact tracers are now using a shortened interview script focused on high-risk cases and are using text messages to reach other contacts.

Mr Yousaf claimed opposition parties have been making “mischief” around the issue, adding: “Any decisions, for example, to shorten scripts – it’s not me that writes the script or decides what the script looks like, it’s really determined by Public Health Scotland.

“What we do we do for good clinical reasons.

“Test and Protect continues to evolve as time goes on throughout the course of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier