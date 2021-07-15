Nineteen Covid deaths and more than 2,000 new cases recorded in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 19 coronavirus deaths and 2,086 new cases in the past 24 hours, figures show.

It is the highest number of deaths since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The latest data also reveals that 543 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 28 on the previous day, with 47 in intensive care, up one.

It comes as the Health Secretary said the Scottish Government is doing “everything we can” to encourage uptake of the coronavirus vaccine among younger Scots.

Humza Yousaf said there is concern that uptake has slowed since the vaccination programme was opened to the 18 to 29 age group.

Speaking on a visit to a drop-in vaccination clinic in Arbroath, Angus, on Thursday, he urged anyone who has not had their first dose yet to come forward for a jab.

Several drop-in centres have been set up around mainland Scotland, as the programme nears completion of first doses for all adults who attended their scheduled appointment.

Mr Yousaf said he hopes that by the end of Sunday, around 90% of the adult population will have had at least their first dose.

He told the PA news agency: “That 90% can mask some of the concerns that I’ve got, particularly as you go lower down the age groups and begin to see less of an uptake – 18 to 29-year-olds for example, by Sunday we might only get to about 70%.

“We’ve got to work really hard, as hard as we possibly can, in the weeks and months to come to do as much ‘mop-up’, as well as doing the second doses, as we possibly can.”

Asked about the rates of younger Scots coming forward, he added: “There’s no doubt it’s concerning, that’s why we’re doing everything we can.

“Drop-ins, mobile vaccination, going to where young people are such as shopping centres and football clubs.

“We’re flooding social media. But there’s not one silver bullet, we’re going to have to keep doing as much of this as we possibly can.”

(PA Graphics)

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday show 3,956,549 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine, and 2,927,130 have had their second.

The daily test positivity rate was 6.6%.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 7,791.

Earlier, Scotland’s national clinical director conceded the vaccination programme is “slowing a little bit”.

Professor Jason Leitch said he hopes changes to travel regulations, which mean those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to isolate after returning home from amber-list countries, could encourage more people to be inoculated.

The number of vaccinations reached a three-month low earlier this week, with 17,749 injections – including 7,163 first doses – administered on Monday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited a drop-in vaccination clinic at Arbroath Community Centre on Thursday (Neil Pooran/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leith said: “If travel is an incentive for you, here’s another reason, if you needed another reason other than the illness, to get yourself vaccinated.”

He urged people to “please, please, please get yourself vaccinated”.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland show that in the four weeks between June 12 and July 9, almost two-thirds (64.7%) of confirmed coronavirus cases were among the unvaccinated.

Just over half (51.6%) of Covid-19 hospital admissions for the same four-week period involved unvaccinated individuals, with 70.6% of this group aged under 40.

Prof Leitch added: “That number, that first dose number, is slowing a little bit. We expected it to at this age, and we’ve done actually quite a lot of them. The more stubborn ones, maybe a little bit hesitant, maybe busy in jobs in whatever else they’re doing, we really, really need them to come.”