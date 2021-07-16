Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Covid deaths down to five after hitting four-month high

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 2.33pm
Carole Venters gives a first vaccination to Holly Aiken on board a Covid vaccination bus at the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Coronavirus deaths in Scotland have dropped back down to five in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It comes after Thursday’s data from the Scottish Government reported 19 deaths – the highest number since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,796.

Friday’s figures also reveal 2,047 new cases of Covid-19 – another slight dip on the previous few days – despite the daily test positivity rate being 8.5%, up from 6.6% the previous day.

A total of 532 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 11 in 24 hours, with 48 of these patients in intensive care, up one.

So far, 3,963,502 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,940,202 have had their second.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Scotland will move to Level 0 of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

As well as this milestone, the Covid vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will close after the weekend as the focus moves to community drop-ins and mobile facilities.

The venue, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received both her AstraZeneca jabs, is being handed back in preparation for the Cop26 UN climate change conference later this year.

