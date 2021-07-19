Children over 12 at increased risk from Covid to be vaccinated

Children in Scotland aged over 12 with certain conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid are to be offered a coronavirus vaccination.

Young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine.

The Scottish Government announced the decision in line with latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating people under 18 years old.

The (JCVI) has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now but has updated its advice to enable 12 to 15-year-olds with specific underlying health conditions to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

This currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities or who are on the learning disability register.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “In line with the JCVI’s most recent advice, children and young people aged 12 to 15-years old who have particular underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 will now be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Children and young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI.

“Work is underway to deliver this in the forthcoming weeks.

“The JCVI will continue to fully assess all available data as a priority and advice will be kept under active review. I know that the committee will give any additional update to advice as soon as the evidence supports this and, in the meantime, we will offer the vaccine to those children and young people currently recommended.”

People aged 16 and 17 who are clinically extremely vulnerable, or have a specific underlying health condition can already receive a vaccine, as can those who live with someone who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

Dr Smith urged people to come forward for vaccination if they are offered one.

He said: “We are already vaccinating young people who will turn 18 by 31st July and we will continue to roll-out invites for those who will turn 18-years-old within a three month window.

“It remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorised for children in the UK aged 12 or older.