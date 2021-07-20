Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Highest percentage of A&E patients waiting longer than four hours since 2019

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 11.02am Updated: July 20 2021, 5.37pm
The latest waiting time figures show 19.9% of A&E patients waited more than four hours in the week ending July 11 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The latest waiting time figures show 19.9% of A&E patients waited more than four hours in the week ending July 11 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The proportion of patients seen in Accident and Emergency departments within the four-hour target has fallen to the lowest level since 2019, the latest NHS Scotland figures show.

Almost a fifth (19.9%) of the 25,418 patients who attended A&E in the week ending July 11 waited more than four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged.

There were 712 patients who waited longer than eight hours, and a further 167 faced a wait of more than 12 hours.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to wait no longer than four hours, although this has not been met since July 2020.

The latest weekly figure of 80.1% compliance with the target is the lowest level recorded since December 2019.

Across Scotland, NHS Forth Valley is the worst-performing health board, with just 65.1% of 1,200 patients seen within four hours, followed by NHS Lanarkshire (68.5%) and then NHS Fife (79.4%).

The island health boards of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles were the only ones to exceed the 95% target, achieving 98.3%, 96.6% and 95.3% respectively.

The latest figures also show the total number of A&E attendances have been falling since reaching a pandemic peak of 28,492 during the first week of June.

Asked about the waiting time situation during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The NHS is in a process of recovering from the Covid impact and that means getting non-Covid treatment back to normal, catching up in the backlog and bringing waiting times back to where we want them to be.

“Remember, pre-Covid we had a waiting times improvement plan in place that was starting to bring waiting times back to better levels but obviously that has been materially impacted by Covid.

“That will take time. I’m not willing to stand here and put a date on that but we will set out a more detailed NHS recovery plan shortly which will give more milestones around that.”

Scottish Conservatives health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “These figures should make for grim reading for SNP ministers.

“Our heroic frontline staff in Accident and Emergency departments are under ever-increasing pressure, yet are clearly not being fully supported by the SNP Government.

“It is completely unacceptable that hundreds of patients are having to wait hours on end as they require urgent treatment. This crisis in Accident and Emergency is not new.

“Even prior to the pandemic, SNP ministers were routinely failing to hit waiting time targets. It is a source of shame that they have missed their four-hour target for patients to be seen at Accident and Emergency for over a year now.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to push for a one-off £600 million investment in our health service, specifically designed to tackle waiting times, which are threatening to spiral out of control on the SNP’s watch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier