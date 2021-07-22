Self-isolation exemption due for critical workers

Critical workers are to be exempt from self-isolation under new Scottish Government plans.

It is understood the scheme will cover people working in fields including health and social care.

The plan comes after retailers warned of disruption due to the number of people self-isolating for 10 days after being identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Some health boards have also said they are under pressure amid staff shortages partly due to the number of staff having to self-isolate.

The plans would require workers to meet certain criteria to avoid having to self-isolate – and there would be safeguards in place, BBC Scotland reported.

The Scottish Government is expected to make an announcement about the scheme on Friday.