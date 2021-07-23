Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pandemic forces health board to prioritise ‘urgent care for the most vulnerable’

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 11.24am
Monklands Hospital in Airdrie is under increasing pressure (Danny Lawson/PA)
A health board has been forced to prioritise urgent care for the most vulnerable people due to staff having to self-isolate, a rise in coronavirus patients and a “massive” increase in A&E attendance.

NHS Lanarkshire made the decision amid a rise in “sustained pressure”.

Earlier this week the health board cancelled planned surgeries at its three acute hospitals – University Hospital Hairmyres, University Hospital Monklands and University Hospital Wishaw.

Humza Yousaf meeting medical staff
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited University Hospital Monklands in May (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

It said there had been an increase in hospital admissions including Covid-19 patients, a significant increase in complex cases, staff shortages including staff having to self-isolate and a “massive increase” in people attending A&E.

Care at home and home support services for people with complex needs are particularly badly hit, the health board said, and it will now focus efforts on the most vulnerable people.

NHS Lanarkshire has now appealed for people across the health board area to help with the care needs of family members and friends.

Ross McGuffie, chief officer for health and social care in North Lanarkshire, said: “This is the most challenging point for staff delivering safe, effective healthcare across the whole of health and social care since the pandemic started.

“Both partnerships are working closely with each other, NHS Lanarkshire and both councils to keep patients and service users as safe as possible.

“We have recruited more than 100 new staff across the North partnership, however the level of pressure the whole health and social care system is under means that we’re still facing major challenges in how we deliver services.”

Marianne Hayward, interim chief officer for South Lanarkshire health and social care partnership, said: “The pressures being experienced across the whole health and social care system are exceptional.

“The current circumstances have forced us to move to critical service delivery across all areas. This means we are prioritising our services for the most vulnerable.”

