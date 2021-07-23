Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Third wave of Covid has reached care homes, Labour warns

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 2.36pm Updated: July 23 2021, 6.11pm
Labour said action is needed ‘before the virus is completely out of control in our care system once again’ (PA)
The third wave of coronavirus has reached Scotland’s care homes, Scottish Labour has said, pointing to rising numbers of facilities with suspected cases.

The percentage of homes with potential outbreaks has tripled since early June.

Figures for this week showed there were 59 adult care homes with confirmed or suspected cases, making up 6% of all facilities.

At the height of the second wave in January, there were 180 homes with potential outbreaks – 17% of all care facilities.

(PA Graphics)

Scottish Labour’s Covid recovery spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said there should be no complacency around the rising infections.

She said: “The third wave of Covid has now undeniably reached our care homes.

“The way care home residents have been failed time and time again during this pandemic is nothing short of a national scandal. We cannot let history repeat itself.

“The vaccine is doing a fantastic job of preventing another full-scale catastrophe, but there is still no room for complacency.

“The SNP need to learn from their mistakes and act quickly to deal with this growing crisis before the virus is completely out of control in our care system once again.”

Building regulations and fire safety in Scotland
Kevin Stewart said there was no room for complacency around care homes (Andrew Cowan/PA)

The Scottish Government said they were actively monitoring the situation and the most recent weekly data showed a decline in cases among residents and staff.

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Our commitment to protecting our care homes from Covid-19 is precisely why care home residents and staff were first in the queue to get vaccinated.

“At the start of the vaccination programme there were 641 residents of care homes who had tested positive for Covid-19, thanks to the vaccines and the efforts of care home staff in the most recent week this had reduced to 27 cases.

“Contrary to the claim, in the last week actual Covid-19 cases among residents and staff have, in fact, fallen by 15%.

“There is no room for complacency and we all must continue to be vigilant and follow the protective measures we have in place in care homes including rigorous infection prevention and control, testing, and enhanced local multi-disciplinary oversight teams.

“This is especially important when levels of Covid-19 in the community are at high levels.”

