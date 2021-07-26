Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Figures reveal scale of dog theft problem in Scotland

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 1.04am
The Kennel Club is calling for tougher punishment for dog thieves after figures showed 193 suspected incidents in Scotland last year (Kennel Club/Cat Race/PA)
Almost 200 dogs may have been stolen in Scotland last year, according to police estimates.

Figures released to the Kennel Club through freedom of information requests suggests there were 193 suspected dog thefts in 2020.

Across the UK, at least 1,751 dogs were reported as stolen, although nine of the 45 police forces failed to provide figures.

The UK Government has launched a taskforce to look at the issue of dog thefts, with the Kennel Club calling for them and devolved administrations to introduce harsher punishment for the crime.

The Kennel Club’s health, welfare and breeder executive, Bill Lambert, stressed that dog theft has “devastating consequences for both the owners and the animals involved”.

Mr Lambert also lambasted the “frankly jaw-dropping” statistic that just 2% of dog theft cases resulted in a suspect being charged, according to figures provided by 27 police forces.

He added: “Not only that but when a sentence is handed out it is often treated no more seriously than a petty crime, despite the fact that there is nothing ‘petty’ about pet theft.

“The low charge rates and the paltry sentences are an almost open invitation to criminals looking to target innocent dog owners.

“While most people will never be unfortunate enough to fall victim to this crime, those that do are left totally bereft but without a clear route to justice.

“We welcome the UK Government taking this issue seriously and hope that the taskforce can deliver meaningful change that will give greater transparency in how we report and record this crime, and deliver more proportionate sentences that treat dog theft with the seriousness it deserves.

“It’s time to see the Scottish Government step up too, for the sake of Scotland’s pets.”

