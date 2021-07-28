Jobs and training pledge receives £70m funding

The pledge for everyone in Scotland aged 16 to 24 to have an offer of work, education or training is to be backed by £70 million in funding, the Government has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Young Person’s Guarantee, which was launched in November last year, will help young people succeed despite the pandemic.

Up to March 2021, the scheme has provided around 18,000 opportunities for young people, including 1,400 apprenticeships.

The new £70 million investment will go towards training and mental health interventions as well as college and university courses.

Almost 100 employers and business groups have signed up to support the scheme.

During a visit to the Young Movers charity in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “We know that young people have been badly affected by the pandemic and we are determined to do everything we can to support them.

“The Young Person’s Guarantee is a vital part of that support, which aims to give all young people the chance to succeed despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“This investment of £70 million, which meets four of our 100 days commitments, will also ensure employers continue to benefit from the fresh talent and new perspectives that young people bring to workplaces across Scotland.”

Sandy Begbie, chairman of the Young Person’s Guarantee Implementation Group, said: “Inclusion was at the core of the Young Person’s Guarantee, so I am particularly pleased by the increased opportunities created for young people who are furthest from the workplace.”