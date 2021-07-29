Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Finance Secretary marries in Highlands

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 4.24pm
The pair were married in Dingwall on Thursday (Chris Hoskins Photography/PA)
The pair were married in Dingwall on Thursday (Chris Hoskins Photography/PA)

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has married her fiance in the Highlands.

Kate Forbes announced her engagement to Alasdair MacLennan in January and the pair were married in Dingwall on Thursday.

Kate Forbes and husband
Ms Forbes married in Dingwall (Chris Hoskins Photography/PA)

Friends and family were in attendance, and the wedding was streamed online to allow those not able to be there due to Covid-19 restrictions to watch.

The pair made their way to the home of Ross County, the Global Energy Stadium, for their first pictures as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, the Finance Secretary said: “We are delighted to get married, with some friends and family. Many watched online instead of joining us in person, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Kate Forbes and husband
The Finance Secretary said her wedding day was ‘full of joy’ (Chris Hoskins Photography/PA)

“After a difficult 18 months for everybody, our wedding day has been full of joy.

“We hope other couples enjoy the same happy day, even with all the worries and frustration of planning a wedding around restrictions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier