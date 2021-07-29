Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Alba Party welcomes 6,000th member ahead of conference

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.04am
Alex Salmond with Moira Brown, Alba’s 6,000th member (Alba)
Alex Salmond with Moira Brown, Alba’s 6,000th member (Alba)

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party has welcomed its 6,000th member, as registration opens for its party conference in September.

Long-standing SNP member Moira Brown became the 6,000th person to sign up for Alba – saying she wanted faster progress to Scottish independence.

Mr Salmond presented Mrs Brown with a Scotland football strip numbered 6,000 as he made a surprise visit to her home to welcome her to the party.

Alba’s inaugural party conference will be held at Greenock town hall on September 11 and 12.

The former first minister launched the party earlier this year, with Alba candidates running for list seats in the Scottish Parliament elections.

It failed to win any MSPs, but it has two MPs and a number of councillors around Scotland who left the SNP in order to join.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Alex Salmond launched the Alba party earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Salmond said: “Moira Brown, with her 65 years of experience in the SNP, will be a great asset to the burgeoning ranks of Alba.

“We are proud to welcome her as member number 6,000.

“People like Moira are the heart and soul of the independence movement.

“She has seen it grow from a tiny acorn to a mighty oak and now wants to see the realisation of her lifelong political dream.”

Ms Brown, who turns 89 this year, said: “One of the things I liked about the SNP is that it was a party that came from the bottom up, but I can’t say that now.

“I have had my doubts the past few years and it cumulated in me talking and listening to other people and soul-searching about leaving (the SNP).

“Sixty-five years is a long time to belong to a party.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier