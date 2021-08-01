Three more deaths in Scotland from Covid-19

Scotland has recorded three coronavirus deaths and 1,034 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,942.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.4%, up from 4.9% the previous day.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 279, followed by Lothian with 164 and Lanarkshire with 159.

A total of 422 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 23 on the previous day, with 62 patients in intensive care, a drop of two.

So far, 4,011,060 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,197,899 have received their second dose.

The news comes as the Scottish Government is set to change the quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU or US.

From 4am on Monday, those arriving will no longer have to self-isolate if they have had both doses of the vaccine, following an announcement last week from both the Scottish and UK governments.