Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Delay in easing restrictions may be to blame for drop in business confidence

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 12.06am
Business confidence fell by 14% (Jane Barlow/PA)
Business confidence fell by 14% (Jane Barlow/PA)

Postponing plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in Scotland may be behind a fall in business confidence, analysts have said.

Business confidence fell 14 points in July to 28%, according to the latest Business Barometer from the Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking.

The fall was the steepest among the nations and regions of the UK.

In late June, Nicola Sturgeon announced that plans to move the whole of Scotland to the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions – Level 0 – would be postponed from June 28 to July 19.

Most major legal restriction are expected to be lifted on August 9.

Nicola Sturgeon
The First Minister announced aa delay in the easing of restrictions in late June (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Scottish firms reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month on month, down nine points at 33%.

Combined with their optimism on the economy, down 20 points to 23%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 28%.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends regionally and nationwide.

The UK as a whole experienced a much smaller drop in confidence month on month, down three points to 30%.

A net balance of 13% of businesses in Scotland expect to increase staff levels over the next year, down five points on last month.

Confidence dipped in broad economic sectors in Scotland, down from 35% to 33% for manufacturing, and 36% to 32% in retail, but was said to remain at “historically strong levels”.

The construction and services sectors also recorded marginal drops in confidence, down two points to 33% and three points to 28% respectively.

However, some subsectors showed particularly strong growth in confidence, with hospitality rising from 38% to 63% and transport jumping from 37% to 53%.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “The decision by the Scottish Government to postpone the complete easing of lockdown restrictions until August may have a part to play in the subdued confidence among Scottish firms this month.

“But while business optimism has taken a hit, the overall picture is still positive and we know many firms, particularly those in the hospitality and tourism industry, are gearing up to reopen fully and take advantage of what will hopefully be a busy summer season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier