Union urges ‘voluntary vaccination’ against Covid-19 for secondary students

A voluntary vaccination scheme for secondary pupils would be a “sensible” measure which could go “some way towards making schools safer places”, teachers’ leaders have said.

The EIS teaching union said it wanted to see a voluntary coronavirus vaccination scheme introduced for youngsters aged between 12 and 17.

Union leaders raised the issue as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was hoping to receive updated advice from experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the next view days on the issue.

Currently only those 12 to 17-year-olds with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid are being offered vaccination – with these youngsters being offered first doses by the end of August.

With youngsters returning to school in Scotland later this month, EIS assistant secretary David Belsey said the completion of the vaccination programme for all school staff was “vital”.

He added: “The EIS believes that voluntary vaccination of 12 to 17-year-olds would be sensible and may go some way towards making schools safer places and help to address the anxieties of some young people.”

His comments came as Ms Sturgeon confirmed that secondary school pupils and teachers will continue to be required to wear face masks inside schools.

In addition to this, staff will be required to keep at least one metre from their colleagues and from pupils, with secondary-school pupils and staff also continuing to be asked to do regular lateral flow tests.

However, as teachers and pupils prepare for the return of classes, the First Minister said changes to the self-isolation regime would mean that the “blanket isolation of whole classes will no longer be routine”.

She said a “more targeted approach” would be used to identify close contacts of those who have tested positive.

Children aged between five and 17 who have been identified as a close contact of someone with coronavirus will also be able to end their isolation if a PCR test comes back negative.

“Fewer young people will have to self-isolate and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Her latest Covid update was welcomed by teaching unions, with Mr Belsey saying schools would reopen with “broadly the same mitigations in place as when they closed earlier this year”.

The EIS assistant secretary added: “We agree the continued wearing of face masks, physical distancing measures, effective ventilation of classrooms and good hygiene regimes need to remain in full force.

“The six-week period of no changes to mitigations will provide a degree of reassurance to school staff and some certainty as to what to expect when returning to classrooms.”

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said it believed removing all measures within schools would have been “premature”.

He said: “A more cautious approach is needed to better-protect the health and welfare of pupils and staff, and minimise any further disruption to pupils’ learning.

“We welcome confirmation that ministers have accepted the NASUWT’s arguments for maintaining current Covid safety mitigations when schools reopen after the summer break, including the requirement for face coverings to be worn by pupils and school staff.

“No-one wants to see a further wave of infections when schools reopen for the autumn term and it is essential that a cautious approach continues to be followed.

“The changes to the rules on self-isolation of close contacts of Covid cases will make it even more important that action is taken to guarantee compliance with all Covid safety requirements and that safety is not left to chance.”