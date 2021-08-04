Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Councils ready to provide increased hours of free childcare, says First Minister

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 12.26pm Updated: August 4 2021, 4.16pm
The First Minister said councils are ready to provide 1,140 hours of free childcare from the new term (Russell Cheyne/PA)
The First Minister said councils are ready to provide 1,140 hours of free childcare from the new term (Russell Cheyne/PA)

All local authorities in Scotland are ready to provide 1,140 hours of free childcare, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish Government announced the flagship policy, aimed at allowing families to get back into work, in the last parliamentary term but its implementation was delayed by Covid-19.

The First Minister pledged during this year’s election that the Scottish Government will now go further, creating a wraparound childcare system that is in place before and after school hours, with those on the lowest incomes paying nothing for the service.

Ms Sturgeon visited Fallin Nursery near Stirling on Wednesday – where one of the youngsters made away with her shoes.

She said: “All children deserve the best start in life.

“Providing access to free, high-quality early learning and childcare enriches children’s early years and provides them with skills and confidence for starting school and beyond. It also supports parents’ ability to work, train or study.

Nicola Sturgeon
One of the children pinched Nicola Sturgeon’s shoes during her visit to Fallin Nursery near Stirling (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“I am delighted to announce that every local authority in Scotland has assured us they are ready to deliver the 1,140 hours offer by the start of the new term – a truly transformational offer that will benefit children and families all over the country.

“Getting to this point, especially given the challenges of the pandemic, has taken a mammoth effort and I’d like to thank local authorities and private and voluntary sector providers for helping to make it happen.”

The policy will be available to three and four-year-olds, as well as those at the age of two in the most need, offering an estimated £4,900 of care per year.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon described the extended hours of free childcare as ‘transformational’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Stephen McCabe, children and young person’s spokesman at local authority body Cosla, said: “This announcement is good news for families across Scotland with children able to benefit from almost double the amount of funded childcare later this month.

“These additional hours will be transformative for families, ensuring children have more time to play and learn while parents and carers will have more opportunities to work, study or volunteer.

“The delivery of the 1,140 hours expansion of early learning and childcare is the result of hard work by councils and our partners, who have made huge efforts to deliver against the extremely challenging and ever-changing nature of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier