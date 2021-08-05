Coronavirus cases in Scotland pass 350,000 mark

Coronavirus cases in Scotland have passed the 350,000 mark, according to the latest daily statistics.

There were 1,381 new cases in the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 350,667, with the Scottish Government figures on Thursday also showing 11 deaths had been recorded.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,976.

On Wednesday, National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics indicated 10,370 ​​​​​​deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to August 1.

The Scottish Government daily statistics differ from those as the NRS record both confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, up slightly from 4.7% the previous day.

A total of 381 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two from the previous day, with 53 patients in intensive care, down three.

So far, 4,018,503 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,268,887 have had their second.

The figures come as both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made visits north of the border.

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson made a “huge mistake” in lifting England’s last remaining coronavirus restrictions all at once – instead appearing to favour the more gradual approach being taken in Scotland by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

While the Scottish Government is to lift most of the remaining restrictions north of the border on Monday, face masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in shops, and will also be worn by secondary school pupils when they go back to classes.

Ms Sturgeon is also telling Scots they should still continue to work from home where they can, rather than returning to the office, with companies being urged to consider adopting “hybrid” working models, which combine home and office working.