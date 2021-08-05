Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coronavirus cases in Scotland pass 350,000 mark

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 2.53pm Updated: August 5 2021, 3.14pm
There were 1,381 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland in the past 24 hours (Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus cases in Scotland have passed the 350,000 mark, according to the latest daily statistics.

There were 1,381 new cases in the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 350,667, with the Scottish Government figures on Thursday also showing 11 deaths had been recorded.

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,976.

On Wednesday, National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics indicated 10,370 ​​​​​​deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to August 1.

The Scottish Government daily statistics differ from those as the NRS record both confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, up slightly from 4.7% the previous day.

A total of 381 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two from the previous day, with 53 patients in intensive care, down three.

So far, 4,018,503 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,268,887 have had their second.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whitelees wind farm, Eaglesham (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The figures come as both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made visits north of the border.

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson made a “huge mistake” in lifting England’s last remaining coronavirus restrictions all at once – instead appearing to favour the more gradual approach being taken in Scotland by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

While the Scottish Government is to lift most of the remaining restrictions north of the border on Monday, face masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in shops, and will also be worn by secondary school pupils when they go back to classes.

Ms Sturgeon is also telling Scots they should still continue to work from home where they can, rather than returning to the office, with companies being urged to consider adopting “hybrid” working models, which combine home and office working.

