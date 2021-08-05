NUS calls for government help for students after quarantine cost hike

The Scottish Government has been urged to provide aid for students travelling in from abroad following a hike in the cost of quarantine hotels.

Following a UK Government decision on contracts, the cost of a quarantine hotel will rise from £1,750 to £2,285.

But the National Union of Students (NUS) in Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to help foreign students manage the cost of the hotels to ensure they can take their place at college or university.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said the decision was a “shameful attack on international students”, adding: “Students rightly feel let down and betrayed after already paying exorbitant fees, sky-high costs for accommodation in addition to visa costs, and healthcare charges.

“I am deeply concerned that this move will force many students to drop out of their studies. No student should be priced out of education as a result of quarantine charges.

“I ask the Scottish Government to urgently intervene to protect Scottish international students and scrap quarantine charges for those who are travelling for essential education purposes.”

People coming to Scotland from a red list country are forced to enter what the Scottish Government has called “managed isolation”. They must spend 10 days in a designated hotel in Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen.