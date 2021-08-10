Attainment gap between rich and poor pupils in Scotland has grown since 2020

The attainment gap between the most deprived and least deprived pupils’ school results has grown slightly from last year, but remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) results show those in the fifth most deprived areas achieved A to C grades at a lower rate than those in the fifth least deprived areas.

For Higher results, the difference went from 6.5% in 2020 to 7.9% in 2021.

Both were down considerably from the 16.9% gap pre-pandemic in 2019.

An SQA slide on Higher attainment by deprivation status 2021(SQA)

The SQA said the different assessment models used in the wake of coronavirus made it difficult to compare figures on a year-to-year basis, while the slight increase in 2021 is unlikely to be statistically significant.

Traditional exams were scrapped due to the pandemic, with a teacher-led “alternative certification model” taking place in the most recent year.

Tackling the poverty-related attainment gap has been a key goal for the Scottish Government.

Discussing the attainment gap during a briefing with journalists on Tuesday, SQA chief executive, Fiona Robertson, said a number of issues influenced results between years.

She said: “Learners have faced disruption to learning and teaching this year.

“The Scottish Government’s equity audit highlighted some of the challenges young people have faced that go beyond assessment.

“We’ve modified approaches to assessment to address disruption to learning, providing additional flexibility to deal with exceptional circumstances of this year.”

She said there had been movements in the attainment gap each year, while the overall gap had narrowed since 2017.

The Scottish Conservatives highlighted the pass rate for pupils from the most deprived areas had fallen at a faster rate than those from the least deprived.

Education spokesman, Oliver Mundell, said “They are twice as likely to see their grades fall at Higher and Advanced Higher than children from the most affluent areas, year-on-year.

“That is nothing short of a disgrace.”

He said the system had judged pupils in general “more harshly” than last year, adding: “Compared to last year, grades are down across the board. The attainment gap is up.

“That should set alarm bells ringing that this year’s system is just as flawed and unfair as the shambles pupils suffered last year.

“It is apparent that once again, young people have been judged because of where they come from and where they go to school.”

Scottish Greens education spokesman, Ross Greer, said: “Just like last year’s postcode-based moderation system before it was reversed, this year’s grades were adjusted against previous results at each school.

“It’s therefore not a surprise that the attainment gap has widened. After all, the restored grades from last year, when the attainment gap dramatically narrowed, were excluded from this moderation system.

“This intense suspicion of working class young people who achieve just as much as their middle class colleagues shames Scotland.

“The purpose of education is to enable every young person to reach their full potential, not to sort the world into haves and have-nots based on where they live. The SQA’s leadership has again failed to understand this basic idea.”

Scottish Labour’s education spokesman, Michael Marra, accused the education authorities of a “total lack of leadership”.

He said: “This system has widened the educational attainment gap in Scotland, meaning that poorest pupils have been impacted the worst by the SQA and Scottish Government mismanagement.

“The result is that there are many young people, particularly in our poorest communities, who have not achieved the grades they had hoped, or deserved.”

He called for re-sit guarantee and the offer of a college place to anyone hit by the pandemic who wants to re-take their subjects.

Scotland’s education secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Closing the poverty-related attainment gap and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their potential remains central to our work.

“We know that the challenges presented by the pandemic mean our efforts to deliver equity in education are more vital than ever, so we are investing a further £1 billion over the course of this Parliament to help close the gap.”