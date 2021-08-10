Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Education debate should not become polarised, SQA chief Robertson says

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 2.07pm
Fiona Robertson discussed the future of Scottish education (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Fiona Robertson discussed the future of Scottish education (Fraser Bremner/PA)

The debate around the future of education in Scotland should not become “polarised”, the chief executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.

Fiona Robertson also said the pandemic had “shone a spotlight” on a number of issues around teaching.

A wide-ranging review of education was announced by the Scottish Government in June, following the publication of a report on the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

This included plans to replace the SQA with a new body, as well as overhauling Education Scotland.

‘A’ Level Exam Stock
Some have questioned the role of exams in the education system (Ben Birchall/PA)

The report into CfE, written by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), criticised the emphasis on rote learning and memorisation for exams at the end of school.

Some experts have questioned the role of exams in the education system, saying they are out of date and should be replaced with continuous assessment, while others say they remain an important way to guarantee fairness.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Ms Robertson said she welcomed the discussion around the future of education.

She said: “I think the pandemic has shone a spotlight on a whole range of issues, including the way in which we assess young people towards the end of their schooling.

“But also more broadly in colleges and universities and the education system as a whole.

“There’s been an OECD review and there’s another which will report shortly around assessment and qualifications.

“That will inform a wider debate around these issues and I welcome that debate, I think it’s really important that we have these conversations.”

Decisions around the approach to the upcoming school year were a matter for ministers, she said.

Scottish Parliament Education Committee
Ms Robertson addressed criticism from teaching unions (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Robertson continued: “I think it’s really important that that doesn’t become a polarised debate, that we think about the merits of a number of different assessment approaches as we move forward.

“But I think the debate will be very much informed by the work that has been done by the OECD review and that will report shortly.”

She urged caution on anyone drawing conclusions by comparing results from different years, especially from before and after the onset of coronavirus.

Ms Robertson also responded to criticism from teachers’ unions that the SQA’s approach to this year’s assessments led to heavy workloads for teachers.

Timescales were pushed back following the lockdown after Christmas, she said, while contingency plans were introduced for pupils who were unable to complete courses before the end of term.

She said: “I absolutely would acknowledge that it’s been a very demanding year, but we’ve worked with the system to deliver and we’ve responded to circumstances in the best way possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier