Education debate should not become polarised, SQA chief Robertson says

The debate around the future of education in Scotland should not become “polarised”, the chief executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.

Fiona Robertson also said the pandemic had “shone a spotlight” on a number of issues around teaching.

A wide-ranging review of education was announced by the Scottish Government in June, following the publication of a report on the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

This included plans to replace the SQA with a new body, as well as overhauling Education Scotland.

Some have questioned the role of exams in the education system (Ben Birchall/PA)

The report into CfE, written by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), criticised the emphasis on rote learning and memorisation for exams at the end of school.

Some experts have questioned the role of exams in the education system, saying they are out of date and should be replaced with continuous assessment, while others say they remain an important way to guarantee fairness.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Ms Robertson said she welcomed the discussion around the future of education.

She said: “I think the pandemic has shone a spotlight on a whole range of issues, including the way in which we assess young people towards the end of their schooling.

“But also more broadly in colleges and universities and the education system as a whole.

“There’s been an OECD review and there’s another which will report shortly around assessment and qualifications.

“That will inform a wider debate around these issues and I welcome that debate, I think it’s really important that we have these conversations.”

Decisions around the approach to the upcoming school year were a matter for ministers, she said.

Ms Robertson addressed criticism from teaching unions (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Robertson continued: “I think it’s really important that that doesn’t become a polarised debate, that we think about the merits of a number of different assessment approaches as we move forward.

“But I think the debate will be very much informed by the work that has been done by the OECD review and that will report shortly.”

She urged caution on anyone drawing conclusions by comparing results from different years, especially from before and after the onset of coronavirus.

Ms Robertson also responded to criticism from teachers’ unions that the SQA’s approach to this year’s assessments led to heavy workloads for teachers.

Timescales were pushed back following the lockdown after Christmas, she said, while contingency plans were introduced for pupils who were unable to complete courses before the end of term.

She said: “I absolutely would acknowledge that it’s been a very demanding year, but we’ve worked with the system to deliver and we’ve responded to circumstances in the best way possible.”