Scottish politics

A&E waiting times target worst since early 2018

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 2.41pm
The figures were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fewer people were seen in A&E departments within the Scottish Government’s target time than anytime since January 2018, figures show.

The Scottish Government aims for 95% of people to be seen and either admitted to hospital or discharged within four hours.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show that target was hit only 78.7% of the time in the week of August 1, when 25,528 people attended emergency departments.

The last time the figure dropped as low was in the week of January 7 2018, when it was 77.8%.

Scottish Tory health spokeswoman Annie Wells hit out at Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, saying: “For the third week in a row, over a fifth of patients waited over four hours to be seen after arriving at accident and emergency.

“That is well below the SNP’s target of 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours. That is a target the SNP have failed to hit for well over a year now, which is simply unacceptable.

“The SNP promised to publish a NHS recovery plan within 100 days of the election, but that has completely failed to materialise.

“That is only letting down patients who are waiting on vital treatment and procedures as well as our heroic staff on the frontline.

She added: “Humza Yousaf needs to wake up and recognise the reality that hundreds of patients are waiting hours on end to be seen at accident and emergency departments. That is a trend that is currently threatening to spiral out of control.”

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said action must be taken to solve the problem.

“A&E services in Scotland are now in full-blown crisis,” she said.

“Hundreds of Scots are being left in pain and flagship hospitals are struggling under the strain.

“This crisis has been brewing for months but the SNP has still failed to deliver an NHS recovery plan to get services back on their feet.

“The time for talk is over. Humza Yousaf must take action now to stop so many Scots being failed on his watch.”

