Businesses urged to sign up to holiday voucher scheme for low-income families

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 3.47pm
The scheme will pay for a discounted two-night break in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tourism businesses are being urged to sign up to a new holiday voucher scheme designed to help low-income families enjoy a discounted two-night break in Scotland.

VisitScotland is urging hotels, B&Bs and visitor attractions to sign up for the ScotSpirit holiday voucher scheme, which will also help unpaid carers and young people disadvantaged by the pandemic.

The scheme is being funded with £1.4 million from the Scottish Government and applications for vouchers will open when enough businesses have signed up.

Charities including the Family Holiday Association and Shared Care Scotland will ensure the vouchers are distributed to people in the greatest need.

The project is part of the £25 million tourism recovery programme announced by the First Minister in March.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “We’re encouraging as many tourism businesses as possible to be part of the ScotSpirit holiday voucher scheme.

“Not only will you generate income for your business but you will also provide long-lasting memories for people who don’t often get to experience a holiday.
“Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the well-being of everyone who experiences it.”

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “After more than a year of the pandemic, a holiday from the stresses of daily life is something we all look forward to.

“We pledged to deliver a holiday voucher scheme in the first 100 days of this 0Gvernment and we are delivering.

“The £1.4 million ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme will support many families and unpaid carers who might not have been able to take a break, to take some time out and explore Scotland.”

