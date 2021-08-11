Workplace Covid testing schemes expanded

The Scottish Government is rolling out asymptomatic coronavirus testing schemes to more workplaces around the country.

Organisations with 10 or more employees can now sign up for Covid testing using free lateral flow kits.

Testing regimes will be voluntary and organisations can distribute the kits among employees or use them in workplaces.

Workplace testing has previously been targeted at crucial parts of the public sector, national infrastructure organisations and private sector companies with a high risk of transmission.

Scotland moved beyond Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

Public health minister Maree Todd encouraged all eligible organisations to sign up for the workforce testing schemes.

She said: “Testing has a vital role to play as we move safely out of lockdown and this rollout of workplace testing to cover all companies with 10 staff or more builds on our strategy to tackle Covid-19.

“The vaccination programme has been a major success, however even though you are fully vaccinated it does not guarantee that you cannot catch the virus and pass it on without knowing you have it.

“Asymptomatic testing will remain an important tool in breaking future chains of transmission.

“As more staff continue to return to the workplace in the months ahead, we must do all we can to ensure this is done as safely as possible.

“Workplace asymptomatic testing can play an important part in the recovery and organisations across our business, third and public sectors can contribute to this.”