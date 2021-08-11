Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

New appointments made to medical team advising Government

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.19am
Professor Nicola Steedman is among those taking up the new roles (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Professor Nicola Steedman is among those taking up the new roles (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Appointments have been announced for two new deputy chief medical officers and a new chief pharmaceutical officer for the Scottish Government.

Professors Nicola Steedman and Graham Ellis are the new deputy chief medical officers while Professor Alison Strath is the new chief pharmaceutical officer.

Both Profs Strath and Steedman were already carrying out their new roles on an interim basis and will take up the permanent posts with immediate effect following an external recruitment process.

Prof Ellis joins the Scottish Government on secondment from NHS Lanarkshire where he is a consultant and will take up the new post on September 6.

Chief medical officer Gregor Smith
Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith welcomed the appointments (Scottish Government/PA)

The chief pharmaceutical officer is the professional lead for NHS pharmaceutical care and medicines policy in Scotland and advises ministers.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The past year has highlighted just how important health and social care is to the work of the Scottish Government, and I’m delighted to welcome Professor Alison Strath as chief pharmaceutical officer and Professors Graham Ellis and Nicola Steedman as our new deputy chief medical officers.

“They will all play a key role in ensuring that health and social care advice informs our work across the board and adds value to our pandemic response.”

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “Scotland’s response to the pandemic has been informed by a strong clinical team, working around the clock and adapting to change in unprecedented circumstances.

“We’re only as strong as the colleagues who support us and I am proud to work with an incredibly dedicated team of clinicians.

“These permanent appointments ensure we continue the high quality work which started even before the pandemic, but which will prove vital as we recover from coronavirus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier