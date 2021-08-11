New appointments made to medical team advising Government

Appointments have been announced for two new deputy chief medical officers and a new chief pharmaceutical officer for the Scottish Government.

Professors Nicola Steedman and Graham Ellis are the new deputy chief medical officers while Professor Alison Strath is the new chief pharmaceutical officer.

Both Profs Strath and Steedman were already carrying out their new roles on an interim basis and will take up the permanent posts with immediate effect following an external recruitment process.

Prof Ellis joins the Scottish Government on secondment from NHS Lanarkshire where he is a consultant and will take up the new post on September 6.

The chief pharmaceutical officer is the professional lead for NHS pharmaceutical care and medicines policy in Scotland and advises ministers.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The past year has highlighted just how important health and social care is to the work of the Scottish Government, and I’m delighted to welcome Professor Alison Strath as chief pharmaceutical officer and Professors Graham Ellis and Nicola Steedman as our new deputy chief medical officers.

“They will all play a key role in ensuring that health and social care advice informs our work across the board and adds value to our pandemic response.”

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “Scotland’s response to the pandemic has been informed by a strong clinical team, working around the clock and adapting to change in unprecedented circumstances.

“We’re only as strong as the colleagues who support us and I am proud to work with an incredibly dedicated team of clinicians.

“These permanent appointments ensure we continue the high quality work which started even before the pandemic, but which will prove vital as we recover from coronavirus.”