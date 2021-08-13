Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Ross recalls SNP slogan ‘It’s Scotland’s oil’ as he blasts Sturgeon over Cambo

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 1.11pm Updated: August 13 2021, 6.05pm
Douglas Ross quoted an SNP slogan from the 1970s to attack the First Minister (PA)
Douglas Ross quoted an SNP slogan from the 1970s to attack the First Minister (PA)

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has written to Nicola Sturgeon urging her to support jobs in the North Sea, quoting the SNP’s old slogan of “it’s Scotland’s oil”.

It comes after the First Minister said the UK Government should “reassess” the licence for the proposed Cambo oil field near Shetland.

Ms Sturgeon made her first intervention on the Cambo issue on Thursday, saying the climate emergency meant there “cannot be business as usual”.

The SNP administration is currently in talks with the Scottish Green Party over a potential cooperation agreement which could pave the way for the Greens to enter Government for the first time.

Mr Ross’s letter to the First Minister said her new position appeared to be “motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate”.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: “The SNP used to shout from the rooftops that ‘it’s Scotland’s oil’ – now they wish it was gone.

“More than 100,000 jobs depend on Scotland’s oil and gas industry. A speedy but sensible transition to net zero is essential to protect those jobs, our communities and the wider economy.

“Where are working class families supposed to find the cash to pay the higher energy bills that would emerge from abandoning the North Sea sector?

“The oil and gas industry has more detailed plans for reaching net zero than the SNP Government, which has missed its climate change targets three years running.”

Coronavirus – Mon Aug 9, 2021
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made her first intervention on the Cambo issue on Thursday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

He continued: “Nicola Sturgeon’s letter is motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate.

“This change of heart is about sealing a nationalist deal with the Greens and provoking a grievance with the UK Government in the run-up to Cop26.

“Instead of playing childish political games to further their nationalist interests, the SNP should focus on tackling the Covid economic crisis.”

The phrase “it’s Scotland’s oil” was first used by the SNP in the 1970s to promote Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon’s letter on Thursday stopped short of full opposition to the Cambo field.

She said licences like the one for Cambo “should be reassessed in light of the severity of the climate emergency we now face, and against a compatibility checkpoint that is fully aligned with our climate change targets and obligations”.

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said: “We recognise the importance of the North Sea offshore sector to Scotland’s economy – but we also recognise the reality of the climate emergency and the code red for humanity which was signalled this week.

“Industry leaders themselves recognise the need for a just transition.

“Douglas Ross should acknowledge that, and the fact that Scotland is uniquely well placed to utilise the skills and expertise of the North Sea sector to achieve that transition so that jobs and prosperity can be secured in the years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier