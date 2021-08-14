Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Labour warns of ‘looming crisis’ as evictions increase six-fold after ban ends

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 12.06am
The number of evictions in Scotland rose by more than six times (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scottish Labour has warned of the “first signs of a looming crisis” after figures revealed that the number of people evicted has risen six-fold after a ban ended.

As part of coronavirus restrictions, the Scottish Government enacted a ban on actioning eviction notices in areas in Levels 3 and 4 of the lockdown.

But on June 5, Glasgow became the last part of Scotland to move to Level 2, effectively ending the ban in every part of the country.

According to figures released this week by the Scottish Housing Regulator, the number of people evicted from their homes rose from six in the final quarter of 2020-21 to 38 in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Scottish Labour housing spokesman, Mark Griffin, said: “These are the first signs of the looming crisis we all feared would follow the end of the evictions ban.

“The total lack of long-term planning from the Government has created a ticking time-bomb of evictions, which saw rates spiral instantly in the weeks after the ban was lifted.

“The SNP’s decision to abandon the evictions ban with minimal preparation, making tenants waiting months for the grant fund to open, is unimaginably reckless – and it is those who are already struggling that will pay the price.

“A spike in homelessness as a result of the pandemic would be a national scandal. We urgently need to support tenants in rent arrears now in order to avoid a tidal wave of evictions.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are doing all we can to support tenants who are struggling as a result of the pandemic, with total support for tenants during the pandemic at almost £39 million, including a £10 million grant fund to help tenants who have fallen into arrears.

“Only a very small proportion of notices of proceedings result in evictions, and a social landlord will make every effort to engage with a tenant on arrears and offer practical support.

“Private landlords can only seek eviction on specific grounds, which would include arrears or where the landlord wishes to move back into or sell the let property.”

She continued: “We have been clear from the outset of the pandemic that eviction action must be an absolute last step which is why we welcomed the recent statement from local authorities, housing associations and private landlords which underlined the sector’s commitment to only taking eviction action as a last resort.

“We would encourage all tenants who are financially struggling to seek advice on their individual circumstances.”

