Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Refugee support groups in Scotland to share £2.8 million cash boost

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 12.07am
The cash will go to groups to help refugees settle in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The cash will go to groups to help refugees settle in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Groups working to support refugees in Scotland will share £2.8 million in a new grant scheme.

A total of 56 projects have been given cash to help new Scots settle in to their adopted communities.

The money is being used to promote training and employment, health, education and social and cultural connections.

Glasgow Sees Syria event
An event in Glasgow marking solidarity with refugees (Hilary Duncanson/PA)

Among the grants awarded are:

– £104,615 for employment and training support for refugees in the West of Scotland.

– £72,930 to help Arabic speakers in Dundee, Fife and Clackmannanshire access certification to work in the Scottish construction industry.

– £114,987 to improve mental health and reduce loneliness and social isolation of refugees and separated children in Edinburgh.

– £23,075 for English language classes in Midlothian helping to prepare for the workplace.

This project is part funded by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and is part of the New Scots Refugee Integration Delivery Project.

It is led by the Scottish Government in partnership with Scottish local authorities’ umbrella body Cosla, the Scottish Refugee Council and the University of Glasgow.

Social Justice Secretary, Shona Robison, said: “We are committed to supporting the integration of asylum seekers into our communities from day one, not just when leave to remain has been granted.

“The funding and development of these projects will support our aim to have cohesive, connected and multi-cultural communities where people can access services and be supported into employment and education.

“Scotland has a long history of welcoming asylum seekers and refugees from all over the world. In re-building their lives they help make the country stronger, more compassionate and more successful for everyone.”

Scottish Refugee Council CEO, Sabir Zazai, said the funding would allow groups to “strengthen and deepen” their work with people seeking safety in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier