Scotland records 1,498 new coronavirus cases

Scotland has recorded 1,498 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the latest figures show.

No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s figures from the Scottish Government, though registrar offices are generally closed at weekends.

It means the death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 8,032.

There were 331 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 40 were in intensive care.

2,590,071 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,498 to 363,862 The number of deaths of people who tested positive remains at 8,034 Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/w38EkD90D0 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 15, 2021

A total of 4,054,842 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 3,449,901 have received their second dose.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

The latest figures come almost a week after Scotland moved beyond level 0, ending most coronavirus restrictions.

Last Monday the legal requirements for physical distancing, except in healthcare settings, were removed.

All venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

However some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

Earlier in the week, ScotRail reminded passengers heading to the Edinburgh Festival that masks remain mandatory on its trains and in stations.