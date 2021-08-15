Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Those with long-term conditions more anxious about lockdown easing, study finds

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 12.09am
The pandemic has exacerbated mental health conditions (PA)
Scottish adults who are living with physical or mental health conditions are significantly more anxious about the easing of coronavirus restrictions, a study has found.

The Mental Health Foundation found around 61% of those who had long-term physical or mental health problems were “fairly” or “very” anxious about the easing of restrictions.

This compared to 45% of the general population of Scottish adults who said they felt this way.

Panelbase surveyed more than 2,000 Scots between June 16 and July 2 for the research, as part of an ongoing study of the pandemic.

Overall, 45% said they had recently been concerned about another wave of coronavirus emerging.

Older adults were more likely to be concerned about another wave of the virus, while 60% of lone parents said they were anxious about the easing of restrictions.

Susan Solomon, senior research manager at the Mental Health Foundation in Scotland, said: “Since March 2020, our research into the mental health impact of the pandemic has demonstrated that existing inequalities experienced by particular groups of people including those living with long term physical and mental health conditions, lone parents and young adults, have been exacerbated.

“We know that people who identify within these groups are more likely than the general population to have lived with loneliness, anxiety, hopelessness, stress and, for some, feeling suicidal.

“We must ensure support is there for every person who needs it in the recovery phase.

“That’s why the Mental Health Foundation is leading a £2 million Covid response programme, working with partners across the UK to offer practical programmes of support to people whose mental health has been most adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“Additionally, we urge the Scottish Government to fully realise its Transition and Recovery Plan commitment to provide appropriate mental health support to people with long-term conditions whose mental health has been affected by the pandemic.

“This was promised to be delivered by March 2021 and is important in the context of lifted restrictions.”

