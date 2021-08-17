Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Slight fall in Scotland’s unemployment rate

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 7.48am
Latest unemployment figures have been published (Philip Toscano)
Latest unemployment figures have been published (Philip Toscano)

Scotland’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in the last quarter, according to latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate for people aged 16 and over between April and June was 4.3%, a 0.1% drop on the previous quarter.

This was below the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.7% for over-16s.

There was also a slight drop in Scotland’s employment rate, which fell to 74.2% for those aged 16 to 64, a 0.1% fall on the previous three months.

There were 2.538 million people aged 16 to 64 in employment between April and June while 117,000 in that age range were unemployed.

Scotland’s Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: “For April-June 2021, Scotland’s employment rate estimate decreased slightly over the quarter to 74.2% and the unemployment rate estimate decreased slightly over the quarter to 4.3%.

“Separate HMRC early estimates, also published this morning, show the number of payrolled employees has increased over the month by 17,000 to 2.4 million in July 2021, however this is 28,000 fewer payrolled employees compared with February 2020, which reflects our gradual ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We are carefully monitoring any impact on employment, particularly as the Job Retention Scheme continues to unwind, and taking action where necessary.

“The Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support employees and employers, but the UK Government must extend furlough for those that still need it.

“As we continue to move out of lockdown, we are pushing forward with an ambitious agenda of recovery and economic transformation that builds on the £3.7 billion in Scottish Government support to business since the start of the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier