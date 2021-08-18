Exams to return next year but courses reduced to reflect disruption

Exams will be held in the spring of 2022 after two years of coronavirus-related cancellations, the Scottish Government has said.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced on Wednesday the diet for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher will return, but the content of courses has been reduced to reflect the disruption to learning in the past few years.

For example, some topics in maths will be dropped from final exams, while English portfolios will only require one piece of writing to be completed.

Two contingency plans have also been put in place in case Covid-19 continues to create issues in education.

The first allows the Scottish Government to make amendments to assessments if the pandemic causes interruptions to learning, but public health officials say exams can go ahead.

The second means exams can be cancelled if advisers believe it would not be safe – with the diet replaced by a teacher judgment model.

According to guidance issued by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), teachers will not be required to hold more assessments for pupils if exams are cancelled – as was the case this year.

Instead, they will be asked to provide grades based on work completed up to that point.

Ms Somerville said: “Exams will take place next year if safe to do so.

“Fairness for learners sitting exams in 2022 is at the heart of our plans. Assessment modifications across national courses for the next academic session have already been confirmed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority in recognition of the disruption to learning that young people have experienced.

“We will set out details on further support available for learners in September.

“Careful contingency planning has taken place in case there is further significant disruption to learning or if public health conditions do not allow for the holding of an examination diet.

“These contingencies offer stability for teachers and learners in the coming academic session and will allow their focus to be on normal practices in teaching, learning and assessment.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville made the announcement on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cancellation of exams has been one of the more controversial aspects of the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Last year, the model adopted by the exams system was scrapped after a public outcry which included pupils taking to the streets to voice their frustration.

An algorithm put in place to moderate teacher judgment – which took into account the past attainment of schools – marked down more than 120,000 entries.

Following the decision to scrap the system, then education secretary John Swinney faced and survived a confidence vote in Holyrood.

This year, teachers, parents and pupils were dismayed at the late decision to again cancel exams and move to a solely teacher judgment-based model.

As a result, pupils faced intense periods of in-class assessments described as “exams in all but name” to ensure there was enough evidence for teachers.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell accused the Scottish Government of a “dereliction of duty” as the announcement came in the same week schools went back in Scotland.

He added: “SNP ministers have still failed to give an outright guarantee that exams will definitely go ahead next year. That will only serve to create more uncertainty for pupils, teachers and parents who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

“The SNP have presided over a shambolic and chaotic exam system over the last couple of years. It has shamefully hit our poorest pupils the hardest.

“Exams remain the best and fairest way to determine what pupils know and what they can do. It is now imperative SNP ministers put every measure in place to keep our schools as safe from the virus.”

Larry Flanagan, the head of the EIS teaching union, said it would have preferred exams for S4 pupils to be “by-passed… in the interests of supporting education recovery and wellbeing among this cohort”.